Delfin Sporting Club fans urge on their team during the Ecuadorian league championship final against Emelec on Dec. 17, 2017, at Jocay Stadium in Manta, Ecuador. EPA-EFE FILE/David Chaton

Ecuadorian Serie A club Delfin said it replaced coach Guillermo Sanguinetti, whose team sits in 9th place, with Fabian Bustos effective on Monday.

"Regrettably, coaches depend on results and the club's president, Jose Delgado, expressed his disappointment over the club's place in the standings," Delfin said in a statement.