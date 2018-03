New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (L) makes an interception as he collides with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (R) during the final seconds of Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, USA Feb. 1, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (R) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass in the third quarter of their NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, Dec. 24, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN CETRINO

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler agreed to sign a five-year contract worth $61 million with the Tennessee Titans, according to sources close to the team Tuesday, and the contract includes a guarantee of $30 million.

Rumors surrounding Butler's likely departure from the New England Patriots surfaced after the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 33-41 in the 2018 Super Bowl.