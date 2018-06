Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania during their women's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu stunned fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-5 Friday in the third round of the French Open, tennis' premier clay-court event.

The loss marks the second straight year that Svitolina has seen her Roland Garros dreams end in a crushing defeat.