Cadiz striker Dejan Lekic (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against Espanyol during a Copa del Rey match on Thursday, Nov. 1, in Cadiz, Spain. EFE-EPA/Roman Rios

Espanyol goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez (R) punches the ball away from Cadiz's Marcos Mauro during a Copa del Rey match on Thursday, Nov. 1, in Cadiz, Spain. EFE-EPA/Roman Rios

Espanyol's Leo Baptistao tries to lift the ball over Cadiz defender Edu Ramos during a Copa del Rey match on Thursday, Nov. 1, in Cadiz, Spain. EFE-EPA/Roman Rios

Cadiz prevailed 2-1 here Thursday over Espanyol in the first leg of their Copa del Rey round of 32 tie.

The hosts, who sit 19th in the second division, were impressive against an Espanyol side occupying the 5th spot in La Liga.