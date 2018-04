Cagliari Calcio's Luca Ceppitelli (L) gives his team a 2-1 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Udinese Calcio at Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIO MURRU

Cagliari Calcio's Luca Ceppitelli celebrates after giving his team a 2-1 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Udinese Calcio at Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIO MURRU

Cagliari Calcio players celebrate after taking a 2-1 lead during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Udinese Calcio at Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FABIO MURRU

Italian side Cagliari on Saturday beat Udinese 2-1 in the 32nd week of Serie A.

While Udinese took the lead in the 10th minute with a goal from Kevin Lasagna, Cagliari's Leonardo Pavoletti responded in the 21st minute and Luca Ceppitelli sealed the victory in the 84th minute.