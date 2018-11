Torino's Daniele Baselli (R) and Alberto Cerri of Cagliari battle during a Serie A match on Monday, Nov. 26, in Cagliari, Italy. EFE-EPA/Fabio Murru

Torino's Roberto Soriano (L) strikes the ball during a Serie A match against Cagliari on Monday, Nov. 26 in Cagliari, Italy. EFE-EPA/Fabio Murru

Cagliari held Torino 0-0 here Monday to edge up to 13th place in Serie A, with 15 points from 13 matches.

Though the result extended the Sardinian side's winless streak to three, supporters could see the 0-0 as an improvement after Cagliari were outscored by a cumulative 14-4 in their last four meetings with the northern club.