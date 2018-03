Cagliari's Joao Pedro in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Cagliari Calcio vs ACF Fiorentina at Sardegna Arena stadium in Cagliari, Sardinia island, Italy, Dec 22, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FABIO MURRU

Italy's anti-doping tribunal (TNA) on Friday suspended as a precautionary measure Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, who plays for the Serie A side Cagliari, after the player's recent positive test for doping.

Joao Pedro tested positive for Hydrochlorothiazide following a test carried out on Feb. 11 at the end of a Serie A match against Sassuolo, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADO) said in a statement.