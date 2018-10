Cagliari's Leonardo Pavoletti (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Cagliari Calcio VS Bologna FC at Sardegna Arena Stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabio Murru

Cagliari's Leonardo Pavoletti (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Cagliari Calcio VS Bologna FC at Sardegna Arena Stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabio Murru

Cagliari players celebrate after winning the Italian Serie A soccer match Cagliari Calcio VS Bologna FC at Sardegna Arena Stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabio Murru

Cagliari Calcio on Saturday earned its second 2018/2019 win, after topping visiting Bologna FC 2-0 at Sardegna Arena Stadium in Cagliari, Italy.

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro opened the scoring for Cagliari in the 22nd minute off an assist from Argentine midfielder Lucas Castro.