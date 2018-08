Portuguese manager Pedro Caixinha has completely changed the culture at Cruz Azul, turning the Liga MX club into a winner, defender Julio Cesar Dominguez said Tuesday.

"Pedro has changed the team, both in terms of the soccer and as far as the personal lives of each of us ... it had been a while since we won three matches in a row, the arrival of (new) players has had an impact on matches and also the sporting director," Dominguez said in a press conference before Tuesday's practice session.