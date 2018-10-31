The Cruz Azul coach Pedro Caixinha giving his team instructions in a match against Veracruz Sept. 1 2018, at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Núñez

Pedro Caixinha, who manages Mexican league club Cruz Azul, said playing in the Copa MX final was the first step in his long-term plan for the club, a strategy he hopes will deliver inspiring and tangible results.

"My commitment to the team goes beyond the Copa MX. We want to get two titles this season because Cruz Azul is an important team in Mexico, a country that loves soccer. What we want is to meet the challenge of winning both titles. We're here to accomplish lots of things," the Portuguese manager told reporters on Tuesday.