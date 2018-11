Cruz Azul manager Pedro Caixinha (C) celebrates with his players after winning the 2018 Copa MX final against Monterrey on Oct. 31, 2018, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Portuguese manager Pedro Caixinha praised his Cruz Azul squad following its 2-1 comeback win over the Lobos BUAP, a win that helped the Mexican league club retain the top spot in the standings.

"The truth is that we could have scored first, but it didn't happen, and they got the goal and the team never gave up, just the opposite, it was calm, patient, covered the field and managed to come back, I can describe it as nothing short of brilliant," Caixinha said following Saturday's match.