As the Cleveland Cavaliers - with LeBron James enjoying one of the most productive phases of his stellar career - prepared take on the reigning champions Golden State Warriors on Thursday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Jose Manuel Calderon was hoping to become just the second ever Spanish player to win an NBA championship ring.

The Warriors and Cavaliers will face off for the fourth consecutive year, although this time around, the Eastern Conference champions have had to overcome several hurdles in the form of injuries and trades.