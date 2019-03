Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in action during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards at the Staples Center Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee in action during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards at the Staples Center Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in action during the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards at the Staples Center Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 29 points to lead his team to a comfortable 124-106 victory over the Washington Wizards at the Staple Center on Tuesday night.

LeBron James, who has missed several games this seasons due to a niggling groin injury, put up a double-double of 23 points and 14 assists, while center JaVale McGee added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers (33-41).