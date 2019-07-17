Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan won stage 11 of the Tour de France on Wednesday, ahead of Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen.
It was the first triumph for Ewan, the Lotto-Soudal team cyclist, while Italian Elia Viviani finished third.
Australia's Caleb Ewan of the Lotto Soudal team celebrates on the podium after winning the 11th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 167km between Albi and Toulouse, France, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Australia's Caleb Ewan (L) of the Lotto Soudal team crosses the finish line to win the 11th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 167km between Albi and Toulouse, France, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Australia's Caleb Ewan (C) of the Lotto Soudal team crosses the finish line to win the 11th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 167km between Albi and Toulouse, France, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
France's Julian Alaphilippe of the Deceuninck Quick Step team celebrates on the podium wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey following the 11th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 167km between Albi and Toulouse, France, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Colombia's Egan Bernal of Team Ineos celebrates on the podium after retaining the best young rider's white jersey following the 11th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 167km between Albi and Toulouse, France, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Belgium's Tim Wellens of the Lotto Soudal team celebrates on the podium wearing the best climber's polka-dot jersey following the 11th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 167km between Albi and Toulouse, France, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Slovakia's Peter Sagan of the Bora Hansgrohe team celebrates on the podium wearing the best sprinter's green jersey following the 11th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 167km between Albi and Toulouse, France, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
