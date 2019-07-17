Australia's Caleb Ewan of the Lotto Soudal team celebrates on the podium after winning the 11th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 167km between Albi and Toulouse, France, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Australia's Caleb Ewan (L) of the Lotto Soudal team crosses the finish line to win the 11th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 167km between Albi and Toulouse, France, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

France's Julian Alaphilippe of the Deceuninck Quick Step team celebrates on the podium wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey following the 11th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 167km between Albi and Toulouse, France, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Colombia's Egan Bernal of Team Ineos celebrates on the podium after retaining the best young rider's white jersey following the 11th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 167km between Albi and Toulouse, France, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Belgium's Tim Wellens of the Lotto Soudal team celebrates on the podium wearing the best climber's polka-dot jersey following the 11th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 167km between Albi and Toulouse, France, July 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT