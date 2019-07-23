Australia's Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal team celebrates his win on the podium following the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, July 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Australia's Caleb Ewan (C) of Lotto Soudal team sprints to win the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, July 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Australia's Caleb Ewan (R) of Lotto Soudal team celebrates his win with a teammate following the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, July 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Australia's Caleb Ewan (C) of Lotto Soudal team celebrates winning the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, July 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick Step team celebrates on the podium retaining the overall leader's yellow jersey following the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, July 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Colombia's Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of team Ineos celebrates on the podium wearing the best young rider's white jersey following the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, July 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO