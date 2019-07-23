Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan won stage 16 of the Tour de France on Tuesday.
The Lotto Soudal team's rider completed the 177 km stage in the city of Nimes in three hours, 57 minutes and eight seconds.
Australia's Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal team celebrates his win on the podium following the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, July 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Australia's Caleb Ewan (C) of Lotto Soudal team sprints to win the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, July 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Australia's Caleb Ewan (R) of Lotto Soudal team celebrates his win with a teammate following the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, July 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Australia's Caleb Ewan (C) of Lotto Soudal team celebrates winning the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, July 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
France's Julian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick Step team celebrates on the podium retaining the overall leader's yellow jersey following the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, July 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Colombia's Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of team Ineos celebrates on the podium wearing the best young rider's white jersey following the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, July 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Slovakia's Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe team celebrates on the podium retaining the best sprinter's green jersey following the 16th stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 177km around Nimes, France, July 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
