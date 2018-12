Cameron Van Der Burgh of South Africa poses with his gold medal after winning the Men's 50m Breaststroke Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Defending champion Cameron Van Der Burgh of South Africa Sunday won the gold medal of men's 50m breaststroke at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou.

Van Der Burgh was the fastest with a time of 25.41, setting a new Championship Record (CR), to win the gold medal of this category for the second consecutive time, following his win in the previous edition held in Canada in 2016.