Levante's player Coke (C) celebrates the team's first goal during the La Liga match held between Levante and Las Palmas at Ciudad de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, on April 08, 2018. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Levante's player Jose Gomez Campana (C) celebrates the team's second goal during the La Liga soccer match held between Levante and UD Las Palmas at Ciudad de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, on April 08, 2018. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

UD Las Palmas' player David Garcia (C) celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the La Liga soccer match held between Levante and Las Palmas at Ciudad de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, on April 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

UD Las Palmas' player Calleri (3R) vies for the ball with Levante's player Roger (L) during the La Liga soccer match held between Levante and UD Las Palmas at Ciudad de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, on April 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Levante midfielder Jose Campaña scored a stoppage-time goal against Las Palmas on Sunday, leading his side to a 2-1 home win in the 31st round of La Liga.

The victory helped Levante move eight points clear of the relegation zone, and worsened the position of struggling Las Palmas, which remains in second-to-last place in the La Liga standings.