Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada compete in the Pair Short Program of the Figure Skating Team Event competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

epa06506824 Shoma Uno of Japan in action during the Men Single Short Program of the Figure Skating Team Event competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 09 February 2018. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Patrick Chan of Canada in action during the Men Single Short Program of the Figure Skating Team Event competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Canada was leading the Team Figure Skating Event on Friday with 17 points after the Men's Single and Pair Skating Short Programs at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Patrick Chan placed 3rd in the Men's Short, in which Japan's Shoma Uno shone, to add 8 points to Team Canada's total, while Meagan Duhamel and partner Eric Radford, who placed 2nd in the Pairs, bringing Canada's total to 17.