Jordan Belchos of Canada during the Men's Speed Skating 10,000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Sven Kramer of the Netherlands competes in the Men's Speed Skating 10,000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Nicola Tumolero of Italy in action during the Men's Speed Skating 10,000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Jorrit Bergsma of The Netherlands in action during the Men's Speed Skating 10,000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada reacts after his race during the Men's Speed Skating 10,000 m competition at the Gangneung Oval during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen caused stunned the speed skating world Thursday after winning the Men's 10,000 meter speed skating event at the PyeongChang Winter Games, smashing the Olympic record in the process.

Posting a time of 12:39.77, Bloemen saw off competition from reigning Olympic champion Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands who finished second, as well as one of the legends of the sport in Sven Kramer.