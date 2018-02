Canadian fans dressed as Mounties as Martin Rios and Jenny Perret of Switzerland play Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris of Canada in the Mixed Doubles Gold Medal match between Canada and Switzerland at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Jenny Perret (R) and Martin Rios (L) of Switzerland compete against Canada during the Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game inside the Gangneung Curling Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

John Morris (R) celebrates with teammate Kaitlyn Lawes (L) of Canada after winning the gold medal against Switzerland during the Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game inside the Gangneung Curling Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won gold on Tuesday in the first ever Mixed Doubles Curling final at the Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The pair defeated Switzerland's Jenny Peret and Martin Rios 10-3 in the hotly anticipated Gold medal match, securing their second Olympic golds in the process after Morris' win in Vancouver in 2010 and Lawes' victory in the Women's event in Sochi.