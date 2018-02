Gold medal Cassie Sharpe of Canada in action during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Ski Halfpipe competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

(L-R) Silver medal winner Marie Martinod of France with daughter Melyrose, gold medal winner Cassie Sharpe of Canada and bronze medal winner Brita Sigourney of the USA celebrate on the podium during the venue ceremony after the Women's Freestyle Skiing Ski Halfpipe competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Gold medal winner Cassie Sharpe of Canada celebrates with the Canadian flag on the podium during the venue ceremony after the Women's Freestyle Skiing Ski Halfpipe competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Canada's Cassie Sharpe on Tuesday won the halfpipe freestyle skiing competition at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Sharpe, 25, whose best previous result was when she won silver at the World Championships in Kreischberg in 2015, scored an impressive 95.80 points, followed by France's Marie Martinod who repeated her result in Sochi 2014 by taking silver with 92.60 points.