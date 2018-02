Gold medalist Sebastien Toutant of Canada in action during the Men's Snowboard Big Air final at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Gold medalist Sebastien Toutant of Canada reacts on the podium at the venue ceremony for the Men's Snowboard Big Air final at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Canada's Sebastien Toutant won gold in the men's snowboard big air event on Saturday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Toutant has now joined Austria's Anna Gasser, who won the women's big air event on Thursday, as the first Olympic gold medalists in the history of the sport.