Kelsey Serwa of Canada leads Brittany Phelan of Canada, Fanny Smith of Switzerland and Sandra Naeslund of Sweden on her way winning the Women's Freestyle Skiing Ski Cross competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Kelsey Serwa of Canada leads Brittany Phelan (L) of Canada and Alizee Baron (C) of France in the second semi final of the Women's Freestyle Skiing Ski Cross competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Gold medalist Kelsey Serwa (C) of Canada, silver medalist Brittany Phelan (L) of Canada and bronze medalist Fanny Smith of Switzerland during the venue ceremony of the Women's Freestyle Skiing Ski Cross competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Gold medalist Kelsey Serwa of Canada celebrates during the venue ceremony of the Women's Freestyle Skiing Ski Cross competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Kelsey Serwa of Canada celebrates as she wins the final of the Women's Freestyle Skiing Ski Cross competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Canada scored a double podium on Friday as Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan took the gold and silver medals respectively in the women's ski cross big final at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

It was the second consecutive 1-2 finish in women's ski cross for Canada, after Marielle Thompson took gold in Sochi ahead of Serwa who came second. It was also the third straight gold medal for Team Canada after Ashleigh McIvor's win in the event's debut at Vancouver in 2010.