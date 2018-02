Team Canada Ice Dance pair Tessa Virtue (L) and Scott Moir celebrate after team Canada won the Figure Skating Team Event competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Team Canada Ice Dance pair Tessa Virtue (foreground left) and Scott Moir celebrate after team Canada won the Figure Skating Team Event competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Team Canada (from left) Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue, Eric Radford, Meagan Duhamel, Kaetlyn Osmond, Gabrielle Daleman and Patrick Chan celebrate after winning the Figure Skating Team Event competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Canada won the team gold in figure skating on Monday with a total of 73 points at the Winter Olympics in South Korea's PyeongChang.

Following the men and women's free skate, and the ice dance events at the Gangneung Ice Arena, Canada emerged winners ahead of the Olympic Athletes from Russia (66 points) and the United States (62 points).