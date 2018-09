Anna Boada Peiro and Aina Cid from Spain compete in the Women's Pair final A event at the World Rowing Championship 2018 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Borislav Troshev

Anna Boada Peiro and Aina Cid from Spain Celebrate on the podium winning the bronze medal in the Women's Pair final A event at the World Rowing Championship 2018 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Borislav Troshev

Canadian rowers Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens won the gold medal in the women's pair event on Saturday at the 2018 World Rowing Championship, while defending champion New Zealand earned silver and Spain took bronze.

Spain's Aina Cid and Anna Boada brought their country its first podium appearance at the World Rowing Championship in 12 years, here in the southern Bulgarian city of Plovdiv.