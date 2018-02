Matthias Mayer of Austria speeds down the slope during a training session for the Men's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland speeds down the slope during a training session for the Men's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway speeds down the slope during a training session for the Men's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Canada reacts in the finish area after a training session for the Men's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Canada speeds down the slope during a training session for the Men's Downhill race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Canadian Manuel Osborne-Paradis registered the fastest time in the first training session for the Men's Downhill skiing in Jeongseon on Thursday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

The 33-year-old, appearing at his fourth Winter Olympics, notched a time of 1:40.45, 0.31 seconds faster than second placed Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud, who took bronze in the Downhill at Sochi four years ago.