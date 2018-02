Samuel Girard of Canada on his way to win the Men's Short Track Speed Skating 1000 m final at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Silver medal winner John-Henry Krueger of the USA, Gold medal winner Samuel Girard of Canada and Bronze medal winner Seo Yi-ra of Korea celebrate during the venue ceremony for the Men's Short Track Speed Skating 1000 m final at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Febr 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Samuel Girard of Canada celebrates winning the Men's Short Track Speed Skating 1000 m final at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Canadian short track speed skater Samuel Girard on Saturday steered clear of a three-man pile-up on the final lap to win the gold medal in the Men's 1,000 meters here at the PyeongChang Olympic Games.

At his first Winter Olympics, the Canadian skater previously finished just shy of the podium, taking fourth in the 1,500m event.