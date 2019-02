Real Betis' Moroccan defender, Zouhair Feddal (R), duels for the ball with Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata (R) during their teams' Spanish La Liga soccer match played at Benito Villamarin stadium, in Seville, Spain, Feb. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/PEPO HERRERA

Real Betis midfielder Sergio Canales scores from the penalty spot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Atletico Madrid played at Benito Villamarin stadium, in Seville, Spain, Feb. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

A second-half penalty kick that was successfully delivered by Spanish midfielder Sergio Canales secured Real Betis a 1-0 home win in a La Liga contest Sunday over second-placed Atletico Madrid, who failed to take advantage of leader Barcelona's most recent tie.

For its part, Betis managed to defeat Atletico Madrid for the first time since 2006, seizing on the penalty whistled over a hand-touch inside the area by Atletico's Brazil defender Filipe Luis, who took the field after the break.