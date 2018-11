RFEF president, Luis Rubiales (C), during a press conference to present the Spanish national team’s shirt at the stadium of Gran Canaria in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, on Nov. 06, 2018. EFE-EPA/Angel Medina G.

RFEF president, Luis Rubiales (C) poses after a press conference to present the Spanish national team’s shirt at the stadium of Gran Canaria in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, on Nov. 06, 2018. EFE-EPA/Angel Medina G.

Retired Spain midfielder David Silva is set to take the honorary kickoff in Spain's upcoming friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Spanish national soccer association (RFEF) announced Tuesday.

The friendly will be held on Nov. 18 in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, the archipelago from which the current Manchester City player hails.