Gianna Velarde, seen here in an interview with EFE, is set to become the first Peruvian woman to compete in the Dakar Rally in the motorcycle category, an enormous challenge she could never have imagined when at age 15 she rode a motorcycle for the first time - and there found the strength to overcome cancer. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Gianna Velarde is set to become the first Peruvian woman to compete in the Dakar Rally in the motorcycle category, an enormous challenge she could never have imagined when at age 15 she rode a motorcycle for the first time - and there found the strength to overcome cancer.

"The motorcycle gave me a lot of strength, freedom and independence. Discovering all those things at that stage probably makes you a very powerful woman in a few years," Velarde told EFE in an interview.