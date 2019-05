Former Valencia goalkeeper Santiago Cañizares expects his former side to be focused and play on the counterattack at the upcoming final of the Copa del Rey because Barcelona cannot be defeated by taking the ball of them and dominating the game.

“It would be great if they could be like that,” Cañizares, a now sports anchor, told Efe in an interview, in which he said that he did not expect Valencia’s coach Marcelino Garcia to change the team’s system for this crucial game.