Coach Fabio Cannavaro of Guangzhou Evergrande reacts during the AFC Champions League group F soccer match between Melbourne Victory and Guangzhou Evergrande FC at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL POCKETT

Italian coach Fabio Cannavaro on Sunday announced he was resigning from steering the Chinese national soccer team after just two consecutive defeats and said he would continue to focus on his role as the Guangzhou Evergrande Club's manager.

"Due to the respect I owe China, I feel it is necessary to announce that I decided to quit the coaching spot of Team China," state news agency Xinhua reported the former Real Madrid defender as saying.