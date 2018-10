File photograph showing MLS All-Stars's Alexander Ring (l) and Laurent Ciman (r) vying for the ball with Juventus's Andrea Favilli (c) during a match in Atlanta, United States, Aug 1, 2018. EPA-EFE File/Erik S. Lesser

Midfielder Russell Canouse became D.C. United's guardian angel after scoring the goal that afforded the team a 1-0 win against FC Dallas in the 33rd round of the US's Major League Soccer.

The goal came in the 86th minute, when Canouse finished off a move he had started, in which he caught a rebound ball shot by himself, heading it straight through goalie Jesse Gonzalez's hands.