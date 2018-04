Spanish coach Joaquin Caparros during his presentation as Sevilla new head coach at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuan stadium, in Seville, Spain Apr. 29. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro

Spanish coach Joaquin Caparros on Sunday said he was thrilled to return to La Liga club Sevilla during his presentation as the team's new head coach through the end of the season.

Caparros takes the helm with four league games remaining, as Italian coach Vincenzo Montella was fired following a nine-game winless streak.