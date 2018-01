Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (left) talks to one his Peugeot teammates on Monday, Jan. 15 in Salta, Argentina. EFE/David Fernandez

Officials of the Dakar Rally 2018 imposed a 10-minute time penalty Monday on Spain's Carlos Sainz (Peugeot), the leader in the car category, for a purported collision with Dutch quad racer Kees Koolen.

With the penalty, Sainz's lead over Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) is reduced to 56 minutes, 37 seconds, as the competitors prepare for Tuesday's 10th stage.