Caracas goalkeeper Eduardo Herrera (L) battles Carlos Neumann of Sport Huancayo during a Copa Sudamericana match on Tuesday, July 24, in Huancayo, Peru. EFE-EPA/Stringer

Caracas striker Diomar Diaz (C) celebrates after scoring against Sport Huancayo in a Copa Sudamericana match on Tuesday, July 24, in Huancayo, Peru. EFE-EPA/Stringer

Fernando Aristeguieta (C) of Caracas tries to thread the needle between Sport Huancayo's Ricardo Salcedo (L) and Rodrigo Colombo during a Copa Sudamericana match on Tuesday, July 24, in Huancayo, Peru. EFE-EPA/Stringer

Caracas secured a spot in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 with a 4-3 win here over Sport Huancayo in the second leg of their tie.

The Venezuelan side prevailed 2-0 in the first leg on the way to a 6-3 result on aggregate.