Delfin's Carlos Garces celebrates after scoring during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Delfin of Ecuador and Caracas of Venezuela, at Jocay stadium in Manta, Ecuador, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Delfin's Carlos Garces (2-R) celebrates after scoring during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Delfin of Ecuador and Caracas of Venezuela, at Jocay stadium in Manta, Ecuador, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Caracas' Bernardo Anor (C) celebrates after scoring during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Delfin of Ecuador and Caracas of Venezuela, at Jocay stadium in Manta, Ecuador, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Caracas managed a laborious 1-1 draw against Delfin in their Copa Libertadores game at Jocay Stadium in Manta on Wednesday, keeping alive their hopes of reaching the tournament's third stage of qualification.

Forward Carlos Garces helped the hosts pull ahead with a goal from the penalty spot in the 20th minute but Bernardo Anor leveled the score with a goal in the 34th minute.