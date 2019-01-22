English Premier League club Cardiff City on Tuesday said it was concerned that one of its newly signed players, Argentine Emiliano Sala, was aboard a light aircraft that went off the radar over the English Channel.

Guernsey Police said a search had been launched for the PA 46 Malibu aircraft, which is thought to have disappeared off Alderney in the Channel Islands as it made its way from the French city of Nantes to Cardiff in Wales on Monday night, adding that so far no trace of the plane had been found.