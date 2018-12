Puebla manager Jose Saturnino Cardozo watches the action during the 2017 Clausura tournament match against Pachuca on April 1, 2017, at Hidalgo Stadium in Pachuca, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/David Martinez Pelcastre

Paraguayan Jose Saturnino Cardozo, who manages the Guadalajara Chivas, said the Liga MX club's management was giving him another chance to turn the team around.

"It's about having an important mission. We started putting together the roster and management is giving me the responsibility of helping the Chivas become a leader. We have (their) backing and I'm relaxed, because the players brought in were my idea," Cardozo said Monday.