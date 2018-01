Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in action during her third round match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Spain's Carla Suarez on Friday continued her Australian Open run defeating Estonia's Kaia Kanepi 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the third round.

It took the world No. 40 an hour and 43 minutes to claim her third consecutive win at Melbourne Park this year, becoming the last Spaniard to continue competing in the Australian Open Women's Singles.