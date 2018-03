Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain reacts against Yafan Wang of China during a second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 22 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in action against Yafan Wang of China during a second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 22 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Spain's Carla Suarez, ranked 23rd in the WTA, lost Thursday to China's Yafan Wang in the second round of the Miami Tennis Open with 7-5, 6-3.

The finalist in Miami in 2015 was leading 5-3 in the first set, but lost four games in a row to the Chinese tennis player, who is ranked No. 117 in the world.