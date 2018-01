Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in action against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during round four on day seven at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in action during her fourth round match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain celebrates her win against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in round four on day seven at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain serves against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during round four on day seven at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain serves against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia during round four on day seven at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain celebrates winning her round four match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, this year's first Grand Slam, after beating Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in the round of 16.

The Spanish player beat Kontaveit 4-6, 6-4 and 8-6 in a match that lasted two hours and 17 minutes, reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open for the third time in her career, after 2009 and 2016.