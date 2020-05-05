Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team) in action during stage three of the Dakar Rally 2020, in Saudi Arabia, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team) celebrates on the podium his victory in the car category after the last stage of the Rally Dakar 2020 in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, 17 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish Carlos Sainz (R) and co-driver Lucas Cruz of Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team celebrate at the end of stage 12 of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Shubaytah and Qiddiya, in Saudi Arabia, 17 January 2020. Sainz and Cruz won the the Car category of the Dakar Rally. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish Carlos Sainz (L) (Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team) celebrates his victory with French Stephane Peterhansel after the final stage of the Rally Dakar 2020 in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, 17 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Winners Spanish Carlos Sainz (Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team) and co-driver Lucas Cruz hold the trophies as they celebrate their victory during the podium ceremony for the car category after the last stage of the Rally Dakar 2020 in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, 17 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish Carlos Sainz (Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team) and co-driver Lucas Cruz hold the trophies as they celebrate their victory during the podium ceremony after the last stage of the Rally Dakar 2020 in Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, 17 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish Carlos Sainz (Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team) and his co-pilot Lucas Cruz from in action during the stage five of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Al Ula and Al Hai in Saudi Arabia, 09 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Spanish Carlos Sainz (Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team) drives his Mini during the stage seven of the Rally Dakar 2020 between Riyadh and Wadi Al-Dawasir in Saudi Arabia, 12 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN