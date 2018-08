Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of McLaren and Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Renault Sport (R) attend a press conference held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya race track in Montmelo, Spain, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr is set to join McLaren starting from the 2019 season, replacing his countryman Fernando Alonso, the Formula 1 team announced on Thursday.

After a two-year spell at Renault, Sainz has signed a long-term contract with his new team, after Alonso, a two-time world champion, announced he had no plans to race in F1 in the next season.