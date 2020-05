Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo prepares for the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix in Singapore on 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz has signed a two-year contract to drive for Ferrari starting with the 2021 season, the Scuderia said Thursday, 48 hours after announcing a parting of the ways with four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel.

Sainz, 25, is to take Vettel's place alongside 22-year-old Charles Leclerc of Monaco on what will be Ferrari's youngest team in five decades.