Busanan Ongbumrungpan of Thailand competes against Carolina Marin of Spain (not pictured) in the women's singles first round match at the 2018 BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships in Nanjing, China, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/SUNAN LIU CHINA OUT

Olympic champion from Spain, Carolina Marin, on Tuesday defeated Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the World Badminton Championships 2018 in China's Nanjing to move into the round of 16.

Marin sent her opponent packing in two sets (21-9, 21-8) and is next set to play Japan's 27-year-old Sayaka Sato.