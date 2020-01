Carolina Marin of Spain (R) poses for a photo with an Indonesian supporter after the women's singles qualifying match against An Se-young of South Korea (not pictured) at the Daihatsu Indonesian Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

An Se-young of South Korea in action against Carolina Marin of Spain (not pictured) during the women's singles qualifying match at the Daihatsu Indonesian Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

Carolina Marin of Spain reacts as she plays against An Se-young of South Korea (not pictured) during the women's singles qualifying match at the Daihatsu Indonesian Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 January 2020. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

Carolina Marin of Spain reacts while playing against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan (not pictured) during the women's singles match at the Daihatsu Indonesian Masters badminton tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ADI WEDA

Carolina Marín: I am here and I am better than ever

Carolina Marín, who is steamrolling through the badminton Indonesia Masters and will play the semifinals on Saturday says "I am here and that I am better than ever."

The Spaniard has quickly become one of the most cherished players in Indonesia where badminton enjoys massive popularity and is stopped regularly for autographs and words of encouragement. EFE-EPA