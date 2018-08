Spanish badminton player Carolina Marin, who won her third world championship yesterday in China, speaks to the media as she arrives at Barajas airport in Madrid, Spain, 06 August 2018. EPA-EFE/J.P. GANDUL

Carolina Marin says Princess of Asturias Award would be dream come true

Spanish badminton player Carolina Marin said early Tuesday that she hoped to win the Princess of Asturias Award, after becoming the badminton player with the highest number of world championships in history.

"I wish I have enough support, it would be another dream to get the Princess of Asturias," Marin said upon arrival at the Madrid airport after her latest World Badminton Championship conquest on Aug. 5.