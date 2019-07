GRAF5543. MADRID, 17/07/2019.- Badminton world champion Carolina Marín during a press conference in which she presented an agreement between the athlete and Movistar, Madrid, Spain. July 17, 2019 EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Olympic, world and European badminton Carolina Marín said Wednesday that she does not know if she will participate in the World Cup in Switzerland in August.

The Spaniard said that her goal, after recovering from a knee injury, is to win the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.