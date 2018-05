French tennis player Caroline Garcia hits the ball against Slovak Dominika Cibulkova during their match of the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Villar

Slovak tennis player Dominika Cibulkova hits the ball against French Caroline Garcia during their first round tennis match of the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Villar

French tennis player Caroline Garcia hits the ball against Slovak Dominika Cibulkova during their match of the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Villar

French tennis player Caroline Garcia, seventh seed, on Saturday got rid of Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova 6-1, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Madrid Open.

World No. 7 Garcia needed one hour and 40 minutes to seal her third win in four encounters against world No. 33 Cibulkova, a former top 10 player.